Trump Trade: Trump Media considers developing crypto payment service

CRYPTO PAYMENT SERVICE: Trump’s social media company is considering developing a cryptocurrency payment service, the latest sign of the president-elect’s embrace of the crypto industry, The New York Times’ Matthew Goldstein, David Yaffe-Bellany and Emily Flitter report, citing a trademark application filed this week. Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) filed an application on Monday for a service called TruthFi, which it described as a platform for crypto payments, financial custody services and trading in digital assets.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE: UBS told investors in a research note on Friday that the firm believes the commercial real estate market is poised to benefit from a number of policies including keeping 1031 exchanges in place, maintaining the 199A pass-through exemption and accelerated depreciation and shelving any attempts at national rent control. In addition, what is likely to be a lighter regulatory approach to the banking sector could be a positive for commercial real estate lending. Further, the firm believes there will be a push to lower the capital gains rate. Publicly traded commercial real estate companies include Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), Boston Properties (BXP), SL Green (SLG), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Kilroy Realty (KRC), Highwoods Properties (HIW), and Cousins Properties (CUZ).

FDA: Johns Hopkins surgeon and writer Martin Makary is expected to be selected by President-elect Donald Trump to head the U.S. FDA, Reuters’ Stephanie Kelly and Nathan Layne report, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Makary raised concerns about a number of public health issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, touting the protection from natural immunity and opposing Covid vaccine mandates. As FDA commissioner, Makary would report to the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Reuters says, adding that Trump has nominated noted vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head Health and Human Services. Names in the vaccine space include Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), Pfizer (PFE), Novavax (NVAX) and GSK (GSK).

Leerink upgraded AbbVie ( ABBV) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $206 price target. The firm recommends taking advantage of the emraclidine setback and election-related downdraft to purchase shares, and tells investors in a research note that while its financial projections are roughly in line with consensus, Leerink sees the potential for continued strong execution to drive upside.

Bitcoin came close to closing above $100,000 for the first time on Thursday as the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president spurred expectations that his administration will create a friendly regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

TD Cowen told investors in a research note that the list of candidates President Trump is considering for Treasury Secretary and top economic jobs includes executives who have significant stock holdings and the firm’s view remains that these executives would need to divest the stock and put the proceeds into mutual funds and Treasury securities under federal ethics laws. However, these rules apply to executive branch employees and Donald Trump as President is not an employee, which is “why none of the ethics rules apply to him.” The firm adds: “Most Presidents still abide by the same rules, but it is not required.” TheFly notes that Trump previously said he had “no intention” of selling Trump Media shares. Trump is the largest shareholder in Trump Media with a stake that represents nearly 60% of the company’s outstanding stock.

