Trump Trade: Meta Platforms seeking ‘active role’ in Trump’s policies

Catch up on the top industries and stocks that were impacted, or were predicted to be impacted, by the comments, actions and policies of President-elect Trump with this daily recap compiled by The Fly

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ACTIVE ROLE: Meta (META) has conceded it was too heavy-handed with moderating content in the past, and now CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seeking an “active role” in shaping tech policy debates with the incoming U.S. administration, Hannah Murphy of The Financial Times reports. Sir Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said the platform “overdid it a bit” in relation to moderating pandemic-related content. Clegg’s comments come as Silicon Valley leaders are competing to garner favor with Trump.

VULNERABLE TO DEPORTATIONS, TARIFFS: The construction industry is vulnerable to President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to deport millions of undocumented immigrants as well as his threats to introduce new tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Elizabeth Findell and Gina Heeb of Wall Street Journal report. In Texas, California, New Jersey and the District of Columbia, immigrants make up more than half of construction trade workers, according to Riordan Frost, a senior research analyst at the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, the Journal points out. The paper adds that undocumented workers make up an estimated 13% of the construction industry, or more than twice that of the overall workforce. Publicly traded companies in the homebuilding space include Beazer Homes (BZH), D.R. Horton (DHI), Hovnanian (HOV), KB Home (KBH), Lennar (LEN), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), PulteGroup (PHM) and Toll Brothers (TOL).

STOCK COVERAGE, RATING CHANGES:

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of Bitfarms ( BITF) with a Buy rating and $6 price target. President-elect Trump ran on a pro-Crypto platform and has surrounded himself with like-minded politicians, says the firm, which argues that Bitfarms will benefit from a pro-crypto U.S. administration.

( BITF) with a Buy rating and $6 price target. President-elect Trump ran on a pro-Crypto platform and has surrounded himself with like-minded politicians, says the firm, which argues that Bitfarms will benefit from a pro-crypto U.S. administration. MSM Stephens downgraded MSC Industrial ( MSM) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $85. Since earnings, shares have moved about 9% higher, aided by post-election enthusiasm as the company should benefit from any tariff-driven inflation and/or stimulus of the U.S. manufacturing base, but the nearer-term trends appear challenged, the firm says.

OTHER NEWS: PSQ Holdings (PSQH), or PublicSquare, announced that Donald Trump Jr. and Willie Langston have been appointed to its board of directors effective December 3. Michael Seifert, Chairman and CEO of PublicSquare, commented, “We are pleased to have Donald Trump Jr. and Willie Langston join the PublicSquare Board as we gain momentum and scale in the fintech space. As shareholders and accomplished business leaders, both are committed to building shareholder value by delivering on the promise of our unique platform. Don has been an investor in PublicSquare since before our IPO, and Willie invested in our most recent PIPE offering in October 2024.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.