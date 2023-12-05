Trump Touts 'Exceptional' Results From Cognitive Exam, Goads Biden To Take The Test

Former President Donald Trump often attacks President Joe Biden's cognitive abilities and age, even though the two 2024 presidential front-runners are just three years apart.

But the same criticisms are surfacing against Trump, whose own recent verbal slips aren't helping his case. He has mixed up the names of states and confused former running mates, and claims his flubs are intentional. For example, whenever Trump refers to Biden as former President Barack Obama, he insists it's sarcasm.

Now the 2024 GOP candidate is doing what he can to prove otherwise.

What Happened: Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to boast of his scores on a recent cognitive exam.

"Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House," Trump said in the post.

"Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!"

Why It Matters: The test Trump took while in the White House is used to identify memory impairments. It's not clear what was involved in the new test, but he recently highlighted a vague doctor's note from New Jersey family physician Bruce Aronwald that appears to show that Trump easily passed several comprehensive examinations.

"His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional," the note reportedly stated.

Recent polls indicate that approximately 66% of voters believe Biden is too old to serve another term, while only 50% of voters think age is an issue for Trump.

It's not likely that Biden will undergo the same exams that Trump took in recent weeks, but the President's most recent White House evaluation from earlier this year showed that Biden is healthy, vigorous and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

The latest election polls have Trump well ahead in the Republican primary, but the former president is currently neck and neck with Biden in a hypothetical rematch.

