Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders this week

Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to disclose details of his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal to Israeli leaders on Monday, as he attempts to generate some momentum towards resolving one of the world's most intractable problems.

