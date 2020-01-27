Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders this week

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to disclose details of his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal to Israeli leaders on Monday, as he attempts to generate some momentum towards resolving one of the world's most intractable problems.
