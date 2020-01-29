Trump to sign North American trade pact at White House; key Democrats not invited

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a new North American trade agreement on Wednesday in an outdoor ceremony at the White House to be attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure congressional passage of the deal.
