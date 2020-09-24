Trump to sign executive orders to burnish health care credentials
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order aimed at ensuring Americans with pre-existing conditions retain health care coverage, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday, if his own administration's bid to strike down a law protecting that right is successful.
Azar also said Trump was directing him via a second executive order to be signed on Thursday to work with Congress to pass legislation banning surprise health care bills by the beginning of next year.
