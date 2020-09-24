US Markets

Trump to sign executive orders to burnish health care credentials

Contributors
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order aimed at ensuring Americans with pre-existing conditions retain health care coverage, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday, if his own administration's bid to strike down a law protecting that right is successful.

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order aimed at ensuring Americans with pre-existing conditions retain health care coverage, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday, if his own administration's bid to strike down a law protecting that right is successful.

Azar also said Trump was directing him via a second executive order to be signed on Thursday to work with Congress to pass legislation banning surprise health care bills by the beginning of next year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael Erman)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular