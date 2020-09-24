Trump to sign executive orders to burnish health care credentials

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order aimed at ensuring Americans with pre-existing conditions retain health care coverage, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday, if his own administration's bid to strike down a law protecting that right is successful.

Azar also said Trump was directing him via a second executive order to be signed on Thursday to work with Congress to pass legislation banning surprise health care bills by the beginning of next year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael Erman)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.