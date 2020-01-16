Trump to sign disaster declaration for quake-hit Puerto Rico -U.S. Congress rep.

Adds Pelosi comment

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a major disaster declaration for quake-hit Puerto Rico on Thursday, the island’s nonvoting representative to the U.S. Congress Jenniffer Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Puerto Rico's government requested the declaration after the south of the island was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and powerful aftershocks that collapsed or damaged hundreds of homes and sent nearly 8,000 residents fleeing to shelters.

Trump declared an emergency on the island after the Jan. 7 earthquake and a major disaster declaration would give Puerto additional relief resources.

The move comes after Gonzalez on Wednesday said Puerto Rico would be given an additional $8.2 billion in delayed disaster-aid by U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fund the U.S. territory's recovery from 2017 hurricanes.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said it was unacceptable the administration had withheld much of the $44 billion in federal aid granted Puerto Rico following 2017's Hurricanes Maria and Irma, which killed around 3,000 people. To date, only $15 billion of that money has been distributed.

Trump has described Puerto Rico as "one of the most corrupt place on Earth," and HUD said the $8.2 billion payout could go ahead as a team was now in place on the island to monitor how it was spent.

In a statement, Pelosi urged Trump to declare a major disaster for the island following the earthquakes and expressed concern about reports of tougher restrictions placed on federal aid to Puerto Rico.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((Andrew.Hay@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.