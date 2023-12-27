Trump To Remain On 2024 Election Ballot In Michigan, Supreme Court Rejects 'Insurrectionist Ban'

Former President Donald Trump will remain on the primary ballot in Michigan for the 2024 presidential election.

The news comes as Trump faces more state-by-state challenges to his appearance on the 2024 ballot on the basis of a constitutional amendment.

What Happened: Trump has been dominant in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, with a lead of 50 points or more in one national poll over the last month.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a case to remove Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot after a challenge.

As shared by CNN, the decision from the Michigan Supreme Court was expected and comes after the state of Colorado removed Trump off the primary ballot.

Challenges to Trump's position on the ballot come as a result of the 14th Amendment’s "insurrectionist ban" clause, which has been cited as a reason to remove the former president due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The case to remove Trump from the primary ballot in Michigan did not reach trial and was dismissed by the Michigan Court of Claims. The judge in the case said Michigan state law does not apply to the eligibility of presidential primary candidates.

The Michigan Court of Appeals kept the ruling from the earlier judge.

"At the moment, the only event about to occur is the presidential primary election. But as explained, whether Trump is disqualified is irrelevant to his placement on that particular ballot," the Michigan Court of Appeals said in its ruling.

The Michigan Supreme Court did not release a vote count on the decision.

Free Speech for People filed the lawsuit in Michigan on behalf of voters to remove Trump from office. The advocacy organization has also supported challenges to remove Trump from ballots in other states.

Why It's Important: The 14th Amendment was enacted after the U.S. Civil War and includes the wording that a person who takes an oath supporting the Constitution cannot hold future office if they "engaged in insurrection."

The decision by Colorado is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which could determine what states have to do regarding Trump’s presence on 2024 ballots.

Michigan is one of several states that had pending cases related to Trump on the 2024 ballot, a topic likely to get increased attention heading into the primary season kicking off in early 2024.

In Colorado, the state's Supreme Court said Trump played a role in insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 with moves to stop Vice President Mike Pence and Congress counting the electoral votes and to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Michigan is one of seven swing states considered to be pivotal in the 2024 election, with close races between Trump and President Joe Biden in current hypothetical matchups of the two presidential candidates.

The state, which has 15 electoral votes, flipped from Republican to Democratic in the 2020 election, with Biden winning the state.

In a recent Morning Consult poll, Trump was leading in Michigan, 46% to 42%, after previously being tied and Biden being ahead in the two previous polls.

