Trump to order U.S. meat processing plants to stay open -administration official

Jeff Mason Reuters
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to use the Defense Production Act to mandate that meat processing plants owned by Tyson Foods Inc and other companies remain open to protect the U.S. food supply during the coronavirus outbreak, a senior administration official said.

The official said Trump was expected to sign an executive order later on Tuesday with the provisions, which were designed to provide additional liability protection to the companies.

