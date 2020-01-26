Trump to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz as he readies Mideast peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday as he prepares to release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan.
