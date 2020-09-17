US Markets

Trump to announce $13 billion in farm aid on Thursday -source

Steve Holland Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump will announce a new round of aid to farmers of about $13 billion at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Thursday night, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce a new round of aid to farmers of about $13 billion at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Thursday night, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Trump in April announced a $19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the impact of the coronavirus, including $16 billion in direct payments to producers and mass purchases of meat, dairy, vegetables and other products.

It was not immediately clear which farmers would benefit from the new round of aid.

China's demand for U.S. corn and soybeans has been unrelenting in recent weeks, and it is importing more meat amid a potential food supply gap.

The flurry of export sales, along with extreme weather and sprawling drought across the U.S. Midwest this summer, has sent soybean prices to the highest seen in two years.

Wisconsin, whose dairy and farming sector has been hard hit by both the White House's trade policies and the COVID-19 pandemic, is a key state in the presidential race.

Trump’s upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin in 2016 was by less than 1% of the vote - and marked the first time the state had voted for a Republican in a presidential election since 1984.

