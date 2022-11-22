Trump-Tied spac DWAC wins shareholder support for one year extension

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Investors in the blank-check acquisition company that plans to merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm on Tuesday voted to approve a one year extension.

This marks a victory for Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.O and its chief executive Patrick Orlando who has spent months trying to rally enough shareholder support for an extension to complete the deal.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

