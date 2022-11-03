US Markets

Trump-tied SPAC delays vote to Nov. 22 after falling short on shareholder support

Credit: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA

November 03, 2022 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Echo Wang for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition company that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company is giving itself more time to get investors to agree to an extension to complete the deal after support fell short, again.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) chief executive officer Patrick Orland on Thursday said he is extending a voting deadline until November 22. DWAC has failed several times to secure enough shareholder support for a one year extension.

