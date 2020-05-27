US Markets
TWTR

Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companies

Contributors
Susan Heavey Reuters
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies, one day after Twitter Inc for the first time added a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact check the president's claims.

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies, one day after Twitter Inc TWTR.N for the first time added a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact check the president's claims.

Trump, without offering any evidence, reiterated his accusations of political bias by such technology platforms in a pair of early morning posts on Twitter, saying: "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen."

He added: "Clean up your act, NOW!!!!"

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular