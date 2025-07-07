Trump Threatens 10% Tariffs on BRICS Allies Over Anti-American Policies

President Trump warned that any nation siding with the “Anti-American policies” of the BRICS bloc will face an additional 10% U.S. tariff, underscoring his administration’s hard‐line stance as leaders convene in Rio de Janeiro.





The move came after BRICS members issued a joint statement decrying rising protectionism and the disruptive impact of Trump’s own tariff regime on global commerce.





Bull Case:



President Trump’s hard-line tariff warning reinforces the U.S. commitment to protecting domestic industries and jobs, potentially strengthening American manufacturing and boosting political support at home.



The threat of additional 10% duties on BRICS-aligned countries may deter some nations from siding with the bloc, preserving U.S. leverage in global trade negotiations and encouraging more favorable bilateral agreements.



By signaling a willingness to escalate, the administration could extract concessions from key trading partners ahead of the July 9 deadline, accelerating the completion of dozens of bilateral trade deals.



Clear U.S. resolve may prompt companies to diversify supply chains away from BRICS nations, reducing long-term exposure to geopolitical risk and fostering investment in allied or domestic markets.



Global trade fragmentation could create opportunities for U.S. exporters in markets seeking alternatives to BRICS-dominated supply chains, especially in sectors where the U.S. holds technological or competitive advantages.



Heightened trade tensions may spur innovation and efficiency among U.S. firms as they adapt to new market realities, ultimately strengthening the country’s competitive position.



Bear Case:



The threat of additional tariffs on BRICS-aligned countries escalates global trade tensions, increasing the risk of retaliatory measures and tit-for-tat levies that could disrupt global supply chains and slow economic growth.



With over half the world’s population and 40% of global GDP, BRICS countries wield significant economic influence; a prolonged trade conflict could fragment global trade flows and undermine multilateral institutions like the G7 and G20.



U.S. businesses and consumers may face higher costs on imported goods, especially if BRICS nations respond with their own tariffs or non-tariff barriers, fueling inflation and reducing purchasing power.



The focus on bilateral deals over multilateral cooperation may isolate the U.S. from key global partners, reducing its influence in shaping the international economic order and ceding ground to emerging powers.



Persistent uncertainty around trade policy could dampen business investment, slow job creation, and increase market volatility, particularly in industries reliant on global supply chains.



BRICS expansion and coordinated policy responses could accelerate the development of alternative trade and financial systems, diminishing the centrality of the U.S. dollar and weakening American economic leadership over time.



Brazilian President Lula da Silva framed the bloc as the heir to the Non-Aligned Movement, championing multilateralism in an era of great-power rivalry.With over half the world’s population and 40% of global GDP, BRICS leaders must now navigate Trump’s tariff ultimatum alongside their own ambition to reshape the international economic order.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

