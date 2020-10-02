Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19 & The Market Sells

After a weeklong market bounce, equities turn south with the US President’s health now in question. The S&P 500 dipped back below its 50-day moving average this morning after poking its head above for the past 3 days.

Tech once again leads the markets lower with its high-beta profile. The blue-chip tech index, Nasdaq 100, is riding its 50-day support-level. If the Nasdaq 100 materially drops below this technical support (right under 11,300), this could push the broader market to new H2 lows.

President Trump is only showing mild symptoms, according to those familiar with the matter.

I’m hoping we get a robust pullback for buying opportunities to ripen!

