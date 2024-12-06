Trump team weighs plan to kill USPS EV deals with Oshkosh, Ford, Reuters reports

11:42 EST Trump team weighs plan to kill USPS EV deals with Oshkosh (OSK), Ford (F), Reuters reports
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OSK:
- Oshkosh Names Matthew Field as New CFO
- Oshkosh names Matthew Field as CFO, succeeding Michael Pack
- Oshkosh files automatic mixed securities shelf
- Oshkosh Corporation Reports Solid Q3 2024 Results
- Oshkosh price target lowered to $160 from $171 at Baird
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.