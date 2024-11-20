Trump team weighing White House crypto role, Bloomberg reports

President-elect Donald Trump’s team is talking about crating a new White House post solely dedicated to cryptocurrency policy, Stephanie Lai, Olga Kharif and Lydia Beyoud of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the transition efforts. Trump’s team is vetting candidates to serve in such a role, sources told Bloomberg. Crypto industry advocates are pushing for the role to have a direct line to Trump, they added. Publicly traded companies in the crypto space include Bit Digital (BTBT), Bitfarms (BITF), Coinbase (COIN), Core Scientific (CORZ), Greenidge Generation (GREE), Mara Holdings (MARA), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Riot Platforms (RIOT), Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) and TeraWulf (WULF).
