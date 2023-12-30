Trump Team To Contest Ballot Disqualifications In Colorado, Maine Tied To Capitol Riot

The team of former President Donald Trump is reportedly gearing up to challenge ballot decisions in Colorado and Maine, as they face disqualification from the Republican primary in those states over alleged connections to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

This move, set to be initiated on Tuesday, demands significant resources, already strained by four criminal indictments, The New York Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

In Maine, where Trump was barred from the primary ballot due to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the challenge will be filed in a state court.

Simultaneously, the decision in Colorado, made by the state's highest court, is set to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, adding pressure on SCOTUS to weigh in on this contentious issue.

Last Thursday, Maine became the second state to keep Trump off the primary ballot, citing constitutional grounds related to the Capitol attack. Maine's Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, emphasized her commitment to upholding the Constitution despite party affiliations.

The former president has conveyed optimism that the Supreme Court will rule in his favor, though concerns persist about the conservative justices' potential reluctance to be perceived as "political."

Unlike the Colorado decision, which caught Trump's team off guard, the outcome in Maine was anticipated. Preemptively, they prepared a statement and appeal filing, ready to counter the decision made after a consolidated hearing on Dec. 15, the NY Times report added, citing a person close to Trump.

During the week, a complaint in Wisconsin seeking to exclude Trump from the ballot was rejected, and California's Secretary of State affirmed Trump's presence on the state's ballot.

"Democrats in blue states are recklessly and un-Constitutionally suspending the civil rights of the American voters by attempting to summarily remove President Trump's name from ballots," Trump's spokesman, Steven Cheung, said in a statement to The New York Times.

The practical impact of efforts to remove Trump from primary ballots remains uncertain, with the Colorado decision allowing him to stay on the ballot as the Supreme Court intervention is sought.

