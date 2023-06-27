News & Insights

Trump team lobbying for primary rule changes to boost his 2024 chances

June 27, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

    By Nathan Layne, Alexandra Ulmer and Gram Slattery
       June 27 (Reuters) - 
    Former President Donald Trump is leveraging his connections
to loyalists in key primary states to lobby for voting rules and
dates that could cement his front-runner status in the race for
the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, his team and
sources in several states told Reuters.
  
    Trump's campaign is reaching out to Republican state parties
to push for the changes, as party officials set the parameters
for contests that kick off early next year ahead of the Nov. 5,
2024 presidential election. 
    Several states adopted Trump-friendly rules in 2020 to ward
off competition for the then-president, and a recent change in
Michigan appears to have bolstered his advantage in the race to
secure delegates who determine the party's nominee. Now the
Trump campaign is advocating for modifications in half a dozen
additional states, his co-campaign manager told Reuters.
    "We work with state parties all over the country to engage
in the process," Chris LaCivita said in an interview. "The
challenge that we were given by the president was to win every
day and win every battle. This is just part of that."
    While it is known that Trump's team is trying to exert
influence over the Republican machinery in important voting
states ahead of 2024, the scale of the effort has not been
previously reported.
        Holding earlier votes in certain pro-Trump states could
give the former president momentum over his Republican rivals.
Holding caucuses instead of primaries could also give more
weight to grassroots activists loyal to him, political analysts
said.
    LaCivita confirmed that Nevada - an early primary state with
a Trump-friendly state Republican leadership - was one of the
campaign's targets. He declined to elaborate on the changes the
campaign is seeking or to name the other states they are
involved in.
    In May, the Nevada Republican Party sued the state to be
allowed to hold a caucus, arguing that being forced to have a
primary infringed on constitutional rights. 
    LaCivita said Trump's campaign was supportive of the
lawsuit. A source close to the Nevada Republican Party told
Reuters - prior to the lawsuit - that Trump's campaign was
lobbying for a caucus. 
    A source close to the Republican state party in Idaho told
Reuters that Trump allies had been lobbying to hold a nominating
contest before May. Idaho Republicans over the weekend decided
to hold an early caucus instead of a primary, seemingly giving
Trump an advantage in the state.
    Trump's lobbying efforts show a level of sophistication that
his freewheeling 2016 campaign lacked and highlight how he
stands to benefit now that several state parties are dominated
by loyalists. 
        Trump is not alone in trying to shape the 2024
battlefield in his favor. The Democratic National Committee in
February approved President Joe Biden's shakeup of the party's
2024 primary calendar, giving Black voters a greater say in the
nominating process and carving an easier path for Biden.
  
        The Democrats' changes boosted the roles of South
Carolina and Georgia among other states, and demoted the famed
Iowa caucuses.    
  
        Jason Roe, a Republican strategist based in Michigan,
said the Trump campaign's machinations had the hallmarks of a
strategy mapped out by LaCivita, a longtime Virginia political
operative whom he called "a skilled convention vote counter."
    "Any time you can get delegates selected at a convention or
caucus it is more advantageous for Trump than being on the
ballot," Roe said. "His base of support is significantly higher
among activists than the rank-and-file." 
        There are an estimated 2,467 delegates up for grabs in
the 2024 Republican state-by-state nominating battle. The
contest is often effectively over before all the states have a
chance to vote, meaning those that vote relatively early like
Nevada and Michigan can be of great importance. 
    In a win for Trump, Republicans in Michigan recently agreed
to select more than two-thirds of their delegates via caucus
meetings, where active members tend to have the most sway. The
change was prompted by a decision by Democratic Party leaders to
bring the state-funded primary date forward to earlier than was
allowed under Republican National Committee (RNC) rules.
    LaCivita said the Trump campaign made itself available as a
resource to the state party and the RNC, but suggested they more
or less let the process play out. 
    "Sometimes it requires a light touch and not a heavy one,"
LaCivita said.
    The Republican state parties in Idaho, Nevada and Michigan
did not respond to requests for comment about outreach by the
Trump campaign.
    
    DESANTIS WATCHING 
    Lobbying for primary rule changes has been a staple of
campaigns in both major parties for decades.
    The team backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is monitoring
Trump's lobbying efforts and has identified three or four states
where they also are advocating for changes, two campaign sources
told Reuters.
    His team is also reaching out to party officials in dozens
of states in an effort to build goodwill with power brokers,
build out the delegate slates that will represent the governor
in the primary and study potential rule changes, according to
those people.
    Among the states they have been paying particularly close
attention to, those people said, are Nevada and Idaho, where
Trump's camp has been active. 
    One source close to Never Back Down, the outside super PAC
supporting DeSantis, said they were monitoring Alabama, where
there could be movement on the minimum thresholds needed to win
delegates. The campaign is also keeping an eye on Missouri,
where Republicans are planning to hold caucuses but have yet to
set delegate selection rules.     
    "You got to go state by state. This is not an easy process.
You've got to be organized in order to do so," said one source
within the DeSantis campaign.
    The behind-the-scenes battle must conclude by Oct. 1, when
all states need to tell the RNC how they will conduct their
nomination process. 
    One source within the DeSantis campaign and another within
Never Back Down cast doubt on whether caucuses, which have a
lower turnout and require more work from the voter to
participate, would in fact be better for Trump.
    The Trump campaign sees their supporters as impassioned and
therefore likely to show up, while DeSantis' side thinks
wealthier, higher-education Republicans - with whom they often
poll better - are more likely to have the time to attend.

