Trump team eyes $1 trln infrastructure plan to spur economy, Bloomberg News says

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

The Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of its push to spur the world's largest economy back to life, Bloomberg News said on Monday.

The Department of Transportation's preliminary version reserves most funds for projects such as roads and bridges, but will also set aside money for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

