US Markets

Trump suspends payments, interest on U.S. student loans

Contributors
Steve Holland Reuters
Lisa Lambert. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

The Trump administration on Friday temporarily suspended interest and payments on federal student loans for at least the next 60 days, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday temporarily suspended interest and payments on federal student loans for at least the next 60 days, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

Trump also said that the U.S. Department of Education will not enforce standardized tests for students due to the nation's widespread school closures.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Lisa Lambert. Writing by Susan Heavey)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular