Trump suspends payments, interest on U.S. student loans

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday temporarily suspended interest and payments on federal student loans for at least the next 60 days, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

Trump also said that the U.S. Department of Education will not enforce standardized tests for students due to the nation's widespread school closures.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Lisa Lambert. Writing by Susan Heavey)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.