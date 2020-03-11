Commodities

Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters)

Trump said the travel restrictions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, Eric Beech, Makini Brice, Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)

