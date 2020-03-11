Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus.

Trump said the travel restrictions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

