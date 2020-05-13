Trump Supports Tesla Plant Reopening

(RTTNews) - US President Donald Trump has come in support for Elon Musk as Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) CEO faces pressure from authorities in California's Alameda County after re-opening Fremont plant in defiance to local order.

"California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW," Trump wrote in a tweet Tuesday. "It can be done Fast & Safely!"

On Monday, Musk had said that the luxury electric car maker has restarted manufacturing cars at its Fremont, California plant over the weekend.

"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me," Musk tweeted.

The production was restarted despite an ongoing battle with local officials about whether it should remain closed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Musk said he would be on the assembly line and asked that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody. State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.

Musk also threatened to leave California if Alameda County's authorities would not allow him to re-open the plan.

Musk also filed a suit asking the U.S. District Court in San Francisco for an injunction against Alameda County for attempting to use a "shelter in place" order triggered by the pandemic to block the electric-vehicle maker's efforts to re-open the Fremont plant.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.