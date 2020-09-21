Trump suggests Pfizer could win U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval, JNJ to come later
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested Pfizer Inc PFE.N could secure the first U.S. approval of a COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks, saying a contender by Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N could come later.
Asked which drugmaker could be approved, Trump told Fox News in an interview: "Pfizer's doing really well," adding "Johnson & Johnson ... they'll probably be a little later." He also cited efforts by Moderna Inc MRNA.O and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 843 6600;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Argentina central bank clamps down further on dollar access as peso swoons
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban