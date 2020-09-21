US Markets
Trump suggests Pfizer could win U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval, JNJ to come later

Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested Pfizer Inc PFE.N could secure the first U.S. approval of a COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks, saying a contender by Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N could come later.

Asked which drugmaker could be approved, Trump told Fox News in an interview: "Pfizer's doing really well," adding "Johnson & Johnson ... they'll probably be a little later." He also cited efforts by Moderna Inc MRNA.O and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

