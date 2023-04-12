US Markets

Trump sues his former lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

April 12, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by Jasper Ward and Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million, according to a filing in a Florida court on Wednesday.

Cohen testified before a Manhattan grand jury that later indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, marking the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been charged with a crime.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in that case on April 4.

The lawsuit accuses Cohen of violating his attorney-client relationship with Trump by revealing his "confidences" and "spreading falsehoods."

Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

