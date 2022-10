Oct 3 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN in federal court in Florida for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million in punitive damages, a court filing showed.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Kanishka Singh)

