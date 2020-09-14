US Markets

Trump stresses forest management over climate change on wildfires

Jeff Mason Reuters
President Donald Trump stressed the need for forest management as a way to combat the wildfires raging in the U.S. West as he landed in California on Monday for a briefing on the crisis, saying climate change was a longer term issue.

"This is one of the biggest burns we've ever seen and we have to do a lot about forest management. Obviously forest management in California is very important, and now it extends to Washington and extends also to Oregon," Trump said before meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials.

