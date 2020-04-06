US Markets

Trump speaks with pharmaceutical, biotech CEOs about coronavirus therapies -spokeswoman

President Donald Trump on Monday spoke with the heads of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to discuss developments in therapeutics to fight coronavirus, according to White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Trump hosted a call with "CEOs of pharmaceutical & bio-tech companies to discuss developments in therapeutics to fight the Coronavirus," Grisham wrote on Twitter. "We are working hard to tear down barriers, cut red tape, & encourage cooperation across private industries & government."

