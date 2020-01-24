US Markets

Trump speaks with British PM Johnson about telecoms security -White House

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday discussed the security of telecommunications networks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House said, as Britain nears a decision on Huawei's role in the country's future 5G network.

