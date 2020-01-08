Trump Sparks Surge in Stocks, Saying Iran May Be 'Standing Down'

In an address to the nation Wednesday, President Donald Trump signaled a de-escalation of tensions with Iran. Stocks gained on the comments.

The remarks came after Iran on Tuesday night hit military bases in Iraq where hundreds of U.S. personnel are stationed, and after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed further retaliation for the U.S.’s targeted killing of a top Iranian commander last week.

Stocks added to earlier, modest gains during the remarks, leaving the S&P 500 up 21 points, or 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also 0.7% higher.

“Iran appears to be standing down,” Trump said, calling that a “very good thing for the world.” He suggested the U.S. doesn’t seek war.

To the Iranian people and the country’s leaders, he said “the U.S. is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”

The remarks were the first live comments from the president since the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Thursday evening.

Investors also appeared to welcome the U.S.’s assessment that damage from the attack was limited, reasoning that could suggest the Iranian missile launches were crafted to satisfy Iranians while avoiding a bigger American counterattack. “All is well!” Trump tweeted after the attack Tuesday night. The tweet helped markets rise in earlier trading Wednesday.

While signaling that military tensions are diminishing, Trump said his administration would impose new economic sanctions on Tehran “until Iran changes its behavior.” He called on the U.K., Germany, France, Russia and China to break away from the Iran nuclear deal the U.S. abandoned in 2018.

Oil prices slumped. West Texas Intermediate crude, down 2% before Trump’s speech, was off 4.2% shortly after midday.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

