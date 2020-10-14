Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for taking down Biden story in NY Post

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized a decision by Facebook FB.O and Twitter TWTR.N to limit the distribution of a story in the New York Post about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

"So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @nypost," Trump wrote in a tweet.

(Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.