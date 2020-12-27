Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, source says
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown, a source familiar with the matter said.
PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown, a source familiar with the matter said.
