Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, source says

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown, a source familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Kieran Murray; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((kieran.murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.