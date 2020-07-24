Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he was signing four executive orders aiming to lower prices that Americans pay for prescription drugs.

One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada, while another would require discounts from drug companies now captured by middlemen to be passed on to patients, Trump said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.