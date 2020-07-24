US Markets

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

Jeff Mason Reuters
Published
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he was signing four executive orders aiming to lower prices that Americans pay for prescription drugs.

One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada, while another would require discounts from drug companies now captured by middlemen to be passed on to patients, Trump said.

