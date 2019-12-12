Trump signs off on tariff deal with China -Bloomberg News

Commodities

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed off on a trade deal with China that would delay a new round of tariffs that was to be put in place on Dec. 15, Bloomberg News reported.

A source briefed on the trade talks told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the United States had reached a "deal in principle" with Beijing to resolve a 17-month-old trade war and that an announcement was expected later on Thursday.

