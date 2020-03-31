US Markets

Trump signs off on deferring tariffs for most-favored nations for three months

Contributor
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

President Donald Trump has signed off on a plan to defer U.S. tariffs for most-favored nations for three months, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The plan would not apply to tariffs on Chinese and European goods subject to Section 301 tariffs or to steel and aluminum subject to Section 232 tariffs.

