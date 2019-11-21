Trump signs funding bill to avert government shutdown this week

By December, the House could be in a full-blown debate over whether the Republican president should be removed from office. The House Intelligence Committee is probing whether Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden in return for a White House meeting or the release of U.S. security aid.

Trump denies doing anything improper.

It is possible the impeachment debate could be reaching a crescendo in the House just as the Dec. 20 deadline is nearing and when federal funding would again expire unless Congress and Trump reach a deal.

Much of the hang-up over the spending bills for the current fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1, is over Trump's demand for billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump made his pledge to build such a wall a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign for president, although he assured voters at the time that Mexico would pay for the construction - an idea Mexico has roundly rejected.

Having failed to persuade Congress to grant him the money for his border wall, Trump has used "emergency" authority to shift funding to the wall from various projects, raising the ire of Democrats.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Peter Cooney)

