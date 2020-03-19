Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill Into Law

After hammering out the details regarding the coronavirus relief package proposed by the Trump administration, the Senate approved the bill on Wednesday, with President Trump signing it into law shortly after.

Although many Republican senators had been critical about the bill, they still emphasized the importance of quickly approving this piece of legislation to help Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a speedy approval of this bill would allow the Senate to focus all its attention on the much larger economic relief package aimed at helping the economy.

Image source: Getty Images.

This particular bill would bring around $100 billion worth of COVID-19 related aid to Americans, which expands paid leave, unemployment benefits, and mandates free testing for patients suspected of being infected. The vote passed 90-8, with two Republican senators, Rick Scott of Florida and Cory Gardner of Colorado, not voting since they are in self-quarantine after being exposed to people who were COVID-19 positive.

Further details

Coming up on the horizon is a much larger stimulus package meant to help shore up the American economy. Earlier on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin warned that the unemployment rate could spike to 20% if an economic stimulus package of some sort doesn't get approved. Although Democrats and Republicans have different opinions on what it should include, Trump has stated that it would likely feature direct cash payments to Americans.

Although healthcare companies like Gilead Sciences are working around to clock to develop a COVID-19 treatment of some sort, it's still a way off at this point. Countries that haven't been overwhelmed with patients are preparing for what seems like an inevitable surge of COVID-19 infections in the weeks to come.

10 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gilead Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.