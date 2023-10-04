Trump Shared These 4 Real Estate Tips: Can They Still Make You Rich?

If you’re looking to make millions in real estate, you might be curious about the advice given by high-profile investors. In the book, “Trump’s Strategies for Real Estate: Billionaire Lessons for the Small Investor,” author George H. Ross outlines key real estate strategies endorsed by the former president.

To help you determine whether these strategies are a goldmine (or a landmine) in today’s real estate market, we asked a seasoned expert to give his take.

Be Willing To Pay a Premium for a Prime Location

Trump believes that paying a premium for a prime location can pay off handsomely, and that’s exactly what happened when he bought and developed the building that became Trump World Tower.

Ross wrote that when Trump first found the location, the two-story building was outdated, but the engineering fraternity that owned it wanted a premium for it. Trump paid the price, Ross wrote, because he knew that other buildings in the area had unused air rights — the open space above ground level — which he could buy and then turn the building into something of extraordinary size while preserving its views.

The Verdict

Nick Giulioni, a seasoned real estate investor and owner of Off Leash Investments, said that paying a premium for a prime location is generally a good strategy.

“A prime location can offer inherent value that outperforms market averages over time,” said Giulioni. “Properties in prime locations often appreciate faster, offer better rent rolls and hold their value even in a downturn. However, paying a premium doesn’t mean overpaying; prudent financial analysis must underlie any investment decision.”

Know That There’s No Right Price for the Wrong Property

Ross wrote that even though Trump is always willing to pay a premium for a prime location, he also won’t purchase a property just because it’s cheap if he sees no way to add significant value to it.

The Verdict

Giulioni said that this strategy is absolutely correct. “Investing in real estate is not just about the numbers on a spreadsheet,” he said. “Variables such as location, property condition and even external factors like street noise can turn a seemingly good deal into a dud. Knowing when to walk away — even if the price is attractive — is a critical skill that protects your bottom line.”

Have a Vision for Whatever Property You’re Planning To Buy

Unlike other real estate investors, Trump had a creative vision for what became Trump World Tower. Ross wrote that other investors saw the site as only having potential for a 370,000-square-foot, 20-story building, whereas Trump’s vision included buying the surrounding air rights and building a much higher, 667,000-square-foot building with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and magnificent views.

The Verdict

Giulioni said this is an essential strategy. “Having a vision enables you to see beyond the property’s current state and understand its potential value,” he said. “Whether it’s a fix-and-flip or a long-term hold, a well-defined vision can be your blueprint for financial success, especially when complemented by rigorous market analysis.”

Buy Real Estate When It’s Cheap If You See Potential for Growth

The only way cheap property piques Trump’s interest is if it has some growth potential. Ross wrote that one of the best places to buy undervalued property is in marginal areas that are close to very successful locations. Further, Ross added that any serious investor in real estate should ask and answer the following questions before buying cheap real estate as an investment:

Will this investment keep up with changing times?

Will rents keep up with inflation?

Is the area stable, getting better or deteriorating?

The Verdict

Giulioni said this is generally a good strategy, but proceed with caution. “Timing the market is almost impossible, but recognizing a property’s intrinsic value when it’s on discount due to current market conditions can offer significant upside,” he said. “However, it’s crucial to understand why a property is cheap. Factors such as neighborhood crime rates, school district quality, and employment statistics can impact long-term growth prospects.”

