Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing materials seized from Florida home
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized from his Florida home two weeks ago until a special master can be appointed to oversee the bureau's review.
