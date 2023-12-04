News & Insights

Trump seeks to appeal reinstated gag orders in New York civil fraud case -filing

December 04, 2023 — 11:02 am EST

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking permission to appeal a decision reinstating gag orders in his New York civil fraud case to the state's highest court, a court filing showed on Monday.

A mid-level state appeals court last week reinstated the gag orders, which barred Trump and his lawyers from making public statements about court staff. An appeals court judge had temporarily paused the order on Nov. 16.

Justice Arthur Engoron imposed the gag order on Trump on Oct. 3 after Trump accused Engoron's top clerk of political bias in a post on his Truth Social platform. The post left the court "inundated" with hundreds of threats from Trump supporters, Engoron said in a court filing.

In Monday's filing, Trump lawyer Clifford Robert asked the mid-level appeals court, known as the Appellate Division, to allow Trump to appeal its reinstatement of the orders to the Albany-based Court of Appeals.

