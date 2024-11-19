Trump seeks to lower fuel-efficiency requirements, Bloomberg reports

Donald Trump’s incoming administration is looking to lower fuel-efficiency requirements for new cars and light trucks as part of plans to unwind President Biden policies, Allyson Versprille and Jennifer Dlouhy of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump advisers plan to reexamine fuel economy requirements that were finalized in June, and are also targeting related standards imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency that limit tailpipe emissions of carbon dioxide and smog-forming compounds, sources told Bloomberg. The plan takes aim at a collection of President Biden’s policies to cut greenhouse gas emissions and push the auto industry toward electrification, Bloomberg says. Publicly traded companies in the car space include Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Honda (HMC), Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY), Nissan (NSANY), Stellantis (STLA), Tesla (TSLA), Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (VWAGY).

