Trump says yet to decide whether to close trade deal with China

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday a potential U.S.-China trade deal was coming along well, but he had yet to decide whether he wanted to finalize it.

"The China deal is coming along very well. The question is whether or not I want to make it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

