Trump says won't allow long-lasting damage to economy from virus
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week.
"America will again and soon be open for business," Trump told a news conference at the White House. He added: "We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem."
(Reporting By Jeff Mason, Alexandra Alper, Steve Holland, Lisa Lambert, Makini Brice and Sarah Lynch Editing by Chris Reese)
