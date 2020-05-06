Trump says will keep coronavirus task force indefinitely
WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the White House coronavirus task force would continue its work on the pandemic, focusing on vaccines and therapeutics, a day after he said it would wind down its operations.
"Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics," Trump said in a series of tweets.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
