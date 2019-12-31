Trump says vaping decision coming shortly, hopes flavors can return to market fast

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration would be unveiling a decision shortly on vaping, and said certain flavors would still come off the market but hopefully then return soon.

"We have to protect our families. At the same time it's a big industry, we want to protect the industry," Trump told reporters.

