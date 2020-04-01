US Markets

Trump says US will soon have more ventilators than it needs for victims

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will soon have more ventilators than it needs and there will be enough eventually to send some to other countries.

Many state governors complain they do not have enough of ventilators at present to meet the urgent need.

