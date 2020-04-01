Trump says US will soon have more ventilators than it needs for victims

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will soon have more ventilators than it needs and there will be enough eventually to send some to other countries.

Many state governors complain they do not have enough of ventilators at present to meet the urgent need.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler and Howard Goller)

((Steve.a.holland@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/steveholland1; 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: steve.holland.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.