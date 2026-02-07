Trump Says the U.S. Will "Run" Venezuela. Here's What Chevron Investors Should Really Focus On.​

Key Points

Chevron's exposure to Venezuela has been a drag on its business for years amid political tension.

Geopolitical events in Venezuela could help Chevron's business, but only to a limited extent.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

One of the historical headwinds for Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has been its exposure to Venezuela. The country's energy sector has been in decline for years, and the U.S. government has placed sanctions on the nation. When President Trump authorized the arrest of Nicolas Maduro, the geopolitical picture changed for Venezuela, the oil industry, and for Chevron. Here's what you need to consider.

Is this good news or bad news?

Trump has said that the United States will "run" Venezuela, but that's not likely in the literal sense. The real play is probably going to be to assert control through economic means, noting that a number of oil carriers linked to Venezuela have been seized. If Venezuela wants to sell oil, it appears the U.S. government will have to approve the buyer.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That said, Venezuela has large oil reserves, but its oil industry is very weak. It's no longer as important on the world stage as it once was. So the impact on the energy industry as a whole, at least at this stage, is likely to be modest. Trump is hoping to bring energy industry giants into Venezuela to resuscitate its energy sector. That could take years, noting that ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has suggested it doesn't want to be involved just yet.

Chevron, however, is already operating in the country. It isn't the most important part of the business and probably shouldn't be your primary focus as an investor. But Chevron does have an incentive to help and an opportunity to be an early beneficiary if things go well for the country's energy industry.

Notably, Chevron believes that it could increase its production in the country by as much as 50% over the next two years. If you're interested in the opportunity Chevron has in Venezuela, that's the most obvious yardstick to monitor.

Don't lose sight of the big picture

In all, the political developments in Venezuela are exciting but not the most important thing on Chevron's plate. The company is much larger and more diverse than its operations in just one country. Still, Chevron is a good option if you want to get in early on the potential rebirth of Venezuela's oil industry.

However, Venezuela probably shouldn't be the only reason you buy any oil company. For example, even a rebounding energy sector in Venezuela wouldn't be enough to outweigh the impact of often volatile oil prices.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

Before you buy stock in Chevron, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chevron wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.