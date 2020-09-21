US Markets
Trump says U.S. won't approve TikTok deal if China maintains control

Susan Heavey Reuters
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration would not approve the sale of TikTok to Oracle Corp ORCL.N and Walmart Inc WMT.N if China's ByteDance maintains any control.

"If we find that they don't have total control, then we're not going to approve the deal... We will be watching it very closely," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

