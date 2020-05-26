US Markets

Trump says U.S. to take action on China over Hong Kong this week

Jeff Mason Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is preparing to take action against China this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, but did not give details.

Asked if he was going to impose sanctions on China over its actions in Hong Kong, Trump told reporters at the White House: "We're doing something now. I think you'll find it very interesting. But I won't be talking about it today."

"It's something you're going to be hearing about ... before the end of the week - very powerfully I think," Trump said in response to a second question.

